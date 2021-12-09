Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report $188.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $162.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $757.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $761.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $807.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

UFI stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $425.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.88. Unifi has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unifi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unifi by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 72.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 116,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unifi by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

