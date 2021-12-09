Unification (FUND) Price Down 37.3% This Week

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Unification coin can now be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unification has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $24,326.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00042426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00217525 BTC.

Unification Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unification is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

