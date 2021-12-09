UniMex Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $86,945.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $86,945.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.02 or 0.08595653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.64 or 1.00136036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,420,539 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

