Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 54,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $333,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

