Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56,985 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $247.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

