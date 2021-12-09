Unison Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Unison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.7% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

