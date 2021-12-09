Unison Asset Management LLC Sells 5,490 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Unison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,033 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.8% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 33.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

AMAT stock opened at $157.29 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

