United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Position Raised by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 432,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 140,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,319,000 after acquiring an additional 52,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

