United Maritime Capital LLC Acquires 4,050 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.4% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.39. 253,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,680,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

