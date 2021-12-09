United Maritime Capital LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. Moderna accounts for approximately 2.1% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,250 shares of company stock valued at $153,919,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $281.66. 41,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,511,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

