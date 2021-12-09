United Maritime Capital LLC Purchases 16,800 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for approximately 6.3% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

Roku stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.47. 200,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.02. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.94 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.49, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

