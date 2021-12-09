United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,130 ($14.98). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,113.50 ($14.77), with a volume of 1,374,528 shares traded.

UU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.92) to GBX 1,100 ($14.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.06) to GBX 1,100 ($14.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,038. The stock has a market cap of £7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 101.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 390.91%.

In related news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.66), for a total transaction of £50,521.50 ($66,995.76).

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

