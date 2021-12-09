UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 274.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $469.41. 24,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,505. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $470.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

