UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $3.71 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00007681 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.54 billion and approximately $2.95 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00317732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.