uPlexa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,152.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. uPlexa has a market cap of $622,558.42 and $2,152.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

