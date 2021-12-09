Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 8.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $176.87 and last traded at $177.30. 164,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,061,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.37.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.
The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.33.
In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,989,531 shares of company stock valued at $464,877,102 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,708,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
