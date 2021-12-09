Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 8.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $176.87 and last traded at $177.30. 164,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,061,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.33.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,989,531 shares of company stock valued at $464,877,102 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,708,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

