Uquid Coin Price Tops $16.75 on Major Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $167.48 million and $5.73 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.75 or 0.00033947 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00222974 BTC.

Uquid Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

