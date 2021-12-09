UREEQA (URQA) Market Capitalization Hits $5.73 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $18,764.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08491870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,402.80 or 1.00050300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002773 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.