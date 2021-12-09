Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $108.86. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $108.15, with a volume of 8,643 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $83,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

