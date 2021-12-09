Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Cap of $60.88 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001897 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $60.88 million and $1.08 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.27 or 0.08599381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00078835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,158.30 or 1.00001169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002802 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 66,641,706 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

