Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 240,031 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

