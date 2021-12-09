Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $346.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $261.00 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.73.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

