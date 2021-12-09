Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $1,905,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $3,262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $189.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $191.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.22.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

