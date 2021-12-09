Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.0% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

