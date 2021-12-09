Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lowered by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 76,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 179,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VIG stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

