Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Reduced by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

