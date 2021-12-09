Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $135.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

