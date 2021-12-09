Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,808,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $135.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

