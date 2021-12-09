Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,483 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.13. 82,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,651,905. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92.

