Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.