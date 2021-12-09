Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 132,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

