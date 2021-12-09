Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $320.81. 13,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

