Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 15.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,197,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $322.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.57 and a 200-day moving average of $298.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.