Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.23 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

