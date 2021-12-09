Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1,136.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,764,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.40. 3,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,418. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.59 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

