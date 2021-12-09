Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.87 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.