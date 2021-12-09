Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is PDS Planning Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 7.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $30,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $178.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

