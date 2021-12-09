Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lifted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $178.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.16 and its 200-day moving average is $174.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.45 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

