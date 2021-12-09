Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

VOO stock opened at $430.83 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.77 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

