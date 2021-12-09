Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $204,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $430.46. The stock had a trading volume of 87,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,711. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $333.77 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

