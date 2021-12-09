Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

VOOG stock opened at $301.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.09. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.97 and a one year high of $306.08.

