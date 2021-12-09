Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.1% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.00. 18,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,358. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.