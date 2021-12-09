Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $143.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.