Vanilla Network Trading Up 8.2% This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $22,199.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00012469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.27 or 0.08599381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00078835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,158.30 or 1.00001169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002802 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,606 coins and its circulating supply is 652,992 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

