VAULT (VAULT) Price Hits $5.47 on Top Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $2.71 million and $1,521.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $5.47 or 0.00011078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.66 or 0.08655948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,397.69 or 1.00121354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,405 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

