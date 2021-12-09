Veil Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $396.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.09 or 0.98896590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.00289229 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.00408905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00173891 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

