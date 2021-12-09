VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 1,184,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,638,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$47.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.92.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

