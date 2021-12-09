Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.85. 404,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

VRNOF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

