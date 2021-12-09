Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.35 Million

Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report sales of $88.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.50 million and the highest is $90.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $304.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $331.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $40.03 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Veritex by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veritex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.