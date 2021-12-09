Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,245,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 677,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Verizon Communications worth $715,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

